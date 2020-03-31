Coronavirus lockdown: Transgender community in Surat distributes food kits among residents of slum areas

While the cases of coronavirus is on the rise in India, in Gujarat, a group of around 150 members of the transgender community in Surat has been distributing food kits among the residents of slum areas of the city and other needy people amid coronavirus lockdown.
As per news agency ANI, a group of around 150 members of the transgender community in Surat has been distributing food kits - consisting of rice, flour, oil, tea leaves, and sugar among other things - to the residents of slum areas of the city and other needy people amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus.
Nisha, a member of the group, told ANI, "We had started with 200 kits but now it has gone up to around 1500. We prepare it ourselves for distribution. We used to get together for the celebration of Navratri, but it got cancelled this year due to COVID-19. So we thought of doing this instead."
Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 73. Till now, Ahmedabad has reported 25 cases, followed by Rajkot at 10, Vadodara, Surat and Gandhinagar nine each, Bhavnagar- six, Gir Somnath-two, and Kutch, Mehsana and Porbandar- one each. So far, six coronavirus positive patients have died in the state.
On Monday, total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 1,251, including foreign nationals. The total number of active coronavirus cases stands at 1,117. So far, the disease has claimed 32 lives in the country with Maharashtra recording the highest death toll, followed by Gujarat.
