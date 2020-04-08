Coronavirus lockdown: Group of ministers suggest all schools and colleges to remain closed for another four weeks

While coronavirus cases in India are rising, on Tuesday a group of ministers has suggested that all schools and colleges should remain closed for another four weeks.
As per a report by NDTV, a Group of Ministers have proposed all educational institutions should remain shut and the ban on religious gatherings should also be extended. On Tuesday, news agency PTI had quoted government sources saying that the Centre is mulling extending the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 to contain the spread of COVID-19 following requests from several states and experts.
With only a week left for the 21-day nationwide lockdown to end, sources, however, did not indicate if a final decision has been taken on the extension, and Joint Secretary in the Union health ministry Lav Aggarwal said, "no decision on extending lockdown as yet (taken), please don't speculate." India is under the lockdown since March 25, with only essential services exempted, to contain the spread of coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 149 and the number of cases to 5,194 in India. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 4,643, as many as 401 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated. The total number of cases include 70 foreign nationals. According to the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 9 a.m., 25 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
(Inputs from PTI)
