Coronavirus lockdown: Flights restrictions will be lifted only when spread of virus is controlled, says Aviation Minister

India's Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday took to Twitter to indicate that airline restrictions will remain in place until officials are "fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled".

""My heart goes out to people who are facing problems due to restrictions put in place on domestic & international flights, pursuant to the situation arising out of the timely announcement of a nationwide Lockdown," Puri took to Twitter to write.

He added that the restrictions would only be lifted "once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to fellow Indians".