Coronavirus lockdown FAQs: Will banks remain open amid lockdown?

On Sunday, with fresh deaths in six states, the death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 25 and the total number of cases to 979.

In view of the growing number of coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-days nationwide lockdown on March 24. While the prime minister said that the nation must forget about leaving the house for 21 days, he assured that essential services would be not be affected.

But after the lockdown came to force, Mumbaikars were unaware of its implications. Many wondered will banks remain open during the lockdown period. The government has directed banks to remain open despite the coronavirus pandemic. But most of the banks are working with only 50 percent staff.