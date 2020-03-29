Coronavirus lockdown FAQs: Will banks remain open amid lockdown?

On Sunday, with fresh deaths in six states, the death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 25 and the total number of cases to 979.
In view of the growing number of coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-days nationwide lockdown on March 24. While the prime minister said that the nation must forget about leaving the house for 21 days, he assured that essential services would be not be affected.
But after the lockdown came to force, Mumbaikars were unaware of its implications. Many wondered will banks remain open during the lockdown period. The government has directed banks to remain open despite the coronavirus pandemic. But most of the banks are working with only 50 percent staff.
However, almost all the bank branches will be open for limited hours only. Some banks are also requesting their customers to carry most of their work through the bank’s app and ATMS along with depositing of cash through vending machines and cheques through drop boxes.
In its updated data at 10 am, the ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 867, while 86 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The overall 979 cases in the country included 48 foreigners, it said.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 186, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala at 182, including eight foreign nationals. Maharashtra also has the highest number of deaths at six followed by Gujarat (4), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2) and one each from Kerala, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
In Telangana, the number of cases has gone up to 66, including 10 foreigners while Karnataka has reported 76 cases till now.
