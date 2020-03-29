Coronavirus lockdown FAQs: How to maintain your car during lockdown

There is no escaping the 21-day lockdown. And while several essential services and service providers are still functional, one thing that is not included is, and many car owners might be feeling the need for it the most is, car service centres. So, this lockdown is not only affecting humans, it is also affecting cars which are sitting idle on streets and society compounds. And, while you are busy taking care of yourself and your house in this lockdown, we bring to you easy tips and tricks to keep that four wheeler of yours in working (and loved) condition without any help.

Take care of car battery

When your car is not in use for a long time, you should disconnect your car's battery. Disconnecting the battery will ensure that the battery charge does not deplete while staying idle. In order to maintain car's battery health, one must at least start the car once in every three-four days even if you are not taking the car out for a drive.