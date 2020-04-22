Coronavirus Lockdown: Bihar students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota, furious with CM Nitish Kumar for being inconsiderate towards them

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has quite a few new and unlikely fans; ones that are neither his voters, nor belong to his state. UP being the first state to take home around 8000 students from his state, stranded in Kota, has placed Adityanath on top ranking as a chief minister among the students left behind; especially those from Bihar.

Over 350 buses had travelled to the coaching city of Kota in Rajasthan on April 17 and ferried home not just students from Uttar Pradesh, but also students from Uttrakhand. After Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s appeal to other states, next to respond was the Madhya Pradesh government sending over a 100 buses to take home students from its state.

Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Assam are in the process of making arrangements for the same. While students from these states are hopeful that they will soon go home, there is a feeling of despondency and anger among the students of Bihar and West Bengal. The hostels have become empty with just a handful remaining in each hostel. There are around 6,500 students from Bihar who have no hope as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has categorically refused to bring back the students. This had created in them a feeling of having been let down by their own government.

“I am feeling that government of my state is incompetent. The chief minister is not considerate towards the students from his own state. Yogi Adityanath spared no time to take home students of his state and the buses he sent even took students from Uttarakhand. Our parents talk to us several times a day, but it does not help. We are left behind and want to go home,” said Mihir Kumar from Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

What makes the situation more critical for the students is the ever increasing number of COVID-19 positives being tested in Kota. On the morning of 22 April the number had reached 114. With the administration now hard pressed to manage the situation and there being barely any staff in the hostels during the complete lockdown, life has become stressful and difficult indeed.

“Wish our CM has some feelings for us and find a solution to our plight. There is a lockdown and we live in hostels, we are facing so many problems. Coronavirus cases are constantly on the rise in Kota and we wish to go home,” said Atish Gaurav, a student from Samastipur.