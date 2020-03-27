Coronavirus lockdown: 3 cops held for firing on traders in Bihar

Patna: During the lockdown in Bihar, three police men of Danapur were arrested on Thursday on charges of firing at potato traders, who had earlier refused to give them Rs 5000 as bribe.

IG, Patna zone, Sanjay Kumar, on getting information about the corrupt practice by the three police men ordered registration of an FIR against them.

They were arrested and sent to judicial custody.Senior SP, Patna, Upendra Kumar Sharma, said the three cops had exceeded their jurisdiction. They had been assigned duties at Danapur civil court but were active in the market area.

They allegedly demanded Rs 5000 from a potato dealer who was going to the vegetable market in a pick-up van. The trader Sonu Sahu was joined by other potato traders who protested the action of the police men.

One of the police men fired, injuring Sonu Kumar who was rushed to Patna Medical College Hospital. The prices of essential commodities have gone up in local markets and milk too is in short supply in many areas of Patna.