Coronavirus lockdown: 21 days to a new you

On 19th March 2020 when people heard about the Janta Curfew, there were some who wondered about what we were going to achieve through a one day curfew. Many didn’t see that as the tip of the iceberg. Many didn’t realize there is something big which is coming our way in the form of back to back lockdowns.

Today many of us are in the midst of this change and are evoking different emotions which initially started from denial. Some of us were shocked in the initial days of lock down. I came across different statements from different people: “oh my God now what, I can’t believe this, I simply hope I don’t get affected with COVID-19, I simply hope my near and dear one’s don’t test COVID-19 Positive”.

There are some who are feeling frustrated with this sudden change of being at home. There are some who are feeling insecure thinking about the future. There are some who are anxious and curious to know where they will be after two weeks of lockdown.

There are also many people who are now learning to accept the reality and are experimenting with the new situation so they can evolve and become better than ever before.

I want to make an attempt to follow in the footsteps of those who are optimistic like Swiss-American psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross who conceptualized The Kubler-Ross Change Curve, which can help people work with a mindset of a go-getter.

Before you begin your new innings, its important you evaluate yourself so you can evolve in your journey. Which stage of the change curve you are in? What is your challenge to yourself for the near future? How will the new version of yourself be in the future?