Coronavirus latest updates: With spike of 90,802, India overtakes Brazil to become world's No.2 in COVID-19 cases

India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,802 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national caseload past 42-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, India became the world's second most COVID-affected country. Brazil, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organisation, has 41,37,521 infected cases.
The US remained on the top of the list in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. The US has registered over 64,60,250 coronavirus cases and more than 193,250 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
With India’s highest single-day spike of 90,802 new coronavirus cases on September 7, the total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll reached 71,642, with 1,016 more deaths in the last 24 hours. While 32,50,429 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 77.30 per cent on Monday, according to the Union health ministry data.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,95,51,507 samples have been tested up to September 6 with 7,20,362 samples being tested on Sunday.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)