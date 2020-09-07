Coronavirus latest updates: With spike of 90,802, India overtakes Brazil to become world's No.2 in COVID-19 cases

India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,802 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national caseload past 42-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, India became the world's second most COVID-affected country. Brazil, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organisation, has 41,37,521 infected cases.

The US remained on the top of the list in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. The US has registered over 64,60,250 coronavirus cases and more than 193,250 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.