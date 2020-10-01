Coronavirus latest updates: With spike of 86,821 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 63-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 count on Thursday crossed the 63-lakh mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 86,821 new cases, the country’s tally rose to 63,12,585, which included 9,40,705 active cases, and 52,73,202 cured and discharged or migrated patients. With 1,181 deaths reported, the toll due to the disease has now reached 98,678 in the country.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested up to September 30 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 14,23,052 samples were tested yesterday.