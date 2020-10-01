Coronavirus latest updates: With spike of 86,821 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 63-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 count on Thursday crossed the 63-lakh mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
With 86,821 new cases, the country’s tally rose to 63,12,585, which included 9,40,705 active cases, and 52,73,202 cured and discharged or migrated patients. With 1,181 deaths reported, the toll due to the disease has now reached 98,678 in the country.
Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested up to September 30 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 14,23,052 samples were tested yesterday.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,59,462 active cases, 10,88,322 cured and discharged cases and 36,662 deaths. Karnataka with 1,07,635 active cases is the next on the list. While 4,85,268 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,864 lives so far. Kerala with 67,140 active cases is also severely affected, however, 1,28,224 patients have been cured in the State, while 742 deaths have occurred due to it.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 15. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach a lakh mark, while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. The cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark, 11 days to go past 50 lakh and 12 days to cross 60 lakh.
