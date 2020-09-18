Coronavirus latest updates: With 96,424 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 52-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Friday. This come just a day after country's coronavirus tally crossed 51 lakh mark.
The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested up to September 17 with 10,06,615 samples being tested on Thursday.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that 60 per cent of the country's active coronavirus cases are concentrated across five worst-hit States. It also said that there are 13 States and Union Territories that have less than 5,000 active cases of COVID-19.
"Around 60 per cent of the Active Cases are concentrated in only five most affected States. There are 13 States and UTs that even today have less than 5,000 Active Cases," the Ministry tweeted. The Ministry also stated that that the Centre is "proactively supporting" high caseload States and Union Territories.
"Several Central teams deputed for providing support. Capacities of ICU doctors built up through teleconsultation by AIIMS, New Delhi. Active steps being taken to ensure adequate Medical Oxygen in health facilities," it said in another tweet.
