Coronavirus latest updates: With 96,424 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 52-lakh mark

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested up to September 17 with 10,06,615 samples being tested on Thursday.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that 60 per cent of the country's active coronavirus cases are concentrated across five worst-hit States. It also said that there are 13 States and Union Territories that have less than 5,000 active cases of COVID-19.

"Around 60 per cent of the Active Cases are concentrated in only five most affected States. There are 13 States and UTs that even today have less than 5,000 Active Cases," the Ministry tweeted. The Ministry also stated that that the Centre is "proactively supporting" high caseload States and Union Territories.

"Several Central teams deputed for providing support. Capacities of ICU doctors built up through teleconsultation by AIIMS, New Delhi. Active steps being taken to ensure adequate Medical Oxygen in health facilities," it said in another tweet.