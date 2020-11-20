Coronavirus latest updates: With 45,882 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 90-lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 90-lakh mark with 45,882 confirmed cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,04,365 and the death toll climbed to 1,32,162 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 584 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the Health Ministry said.

This is the thirteenth consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.46 per cent. There are 4,43,794 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.93 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total number of recoveries has surged to 84,28,410, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.60 percent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,95,91,786 samples have been tested up to November 20 with 10,83,397 samples being tested on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's active caseload has fallen under 5 per cent and the new recoveries continue to overtake the daily new cases continuously for the past 47 days.