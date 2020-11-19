Coronavirus latest updates: With 45,576 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 89.58 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 89.58 lakh with 45,576 new cases in a day, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Thursday.

This is the twelfth consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The fresh cases pushed the number of novel coronavirus cases to 89,58,484. The death toll mounted to 1,31,578 with the pandemic claiming 585 more lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, according to data updated by the Union health ministry.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the ninth consecutive day. There are 4,43,303 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.95 percent of the national caseload, the data stated.

The total number of recoveries has surged to 83,83,603, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 percent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,85,08,389 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to November 18, of these, 10,28,203 samples were tested yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said that India has continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for more than 1.5 months.