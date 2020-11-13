Coronavirus latest updates: With 44,879 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally 87 lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

India saw a single-day increase of 44,878 infections taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 87,28,795, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,28,688 with 547 new fatalities, the data updated showed. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 4,84,547 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total recoveries have surged to 81,15,580 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.97 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested up to November 12 with 11,39,230 samples being tested on Thursday.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 1,736,329 cases till date. There are 85,583 active cases and 45,682 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi is grappling with a renewed surge as it confirmed the highest single-day fatalities on Thursday since the pandemic struck. The city recorded as many as 104 deaths and 7,053 new infections.

The other worst hits are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 167 (Total cases), 60 (Deaths)

Andhra Pradesh: 20,915 (Total cases), 6828 (Deaths)

Arunachal Pradesh: 1485 (Total cases), 46 (Deaths)

Assam: 5371 (Total cases), 954 (Deaths)

Bihar: 5815 (Total cases), 1162 (Deaths)

Chandigarh: 958 (Total cases), 243 (Deaths)

Chhattisgarh: 20,226 (Total cases), 2507 (Deaths)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 18 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)

Delhi: 42,629 (Total cases), 7228 (Deaths)

Goa: 1813 (Total cases), 656 (Deaths)

Gujarat: 12,223 (Total cases), 3776 (Deaths)

Haryana: 18,113 (Total cases), 1960 (Deaths)

Himachal Pradesh: 5605 (Total cases), 405 (Deaths)

Jammu and Kashmir: 5480 (Total cases), 1558 (Deaths)

Jharkhand: 4009 (Total cases), 913 (Deaths)

Karnataka: 30,762 (Total cases), 11,453 (Deaths)

Kerala: 78,538 (Total cases), 1771 (Deaths)

Ladakh: 930 (Total cases), 86 (Deaths)

Madhya Pradesh: 8328 (Total cases), 3055 (Deaths)

Maharashtra: 89,018 (Total cases), 45,560 (Deaths)

Manipur: 3050 (Total cases), 202 (Deaths)

Meghalaya: 962 (Total cases), 94 (Deaths)

Mizoram: 552 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)

Nagaland: 841 (Total cases), 50 (Deaths)

Odisha: 11,054 (Total cases), 1469 (Deaths)

Puducherry: 1077 (Total cases), 605 (Deaths)

Punjab: 5246 (Total cases), 4389 (Deaths)

Rajasthan: 16,993 (Total cases), 2019 (Deaths)

Sikkim: 291 (Total cases), 82 (Deaths)

Tamil Nadu: 18,655 (Total cases), 11,415 (Deaths)

Telangana: 17,323 (Total cases), 1393 (Deaths)

Tripura: 1198 (Total cases), 359 (Deaths)

Uttarakhand: 4251 (Total cases), 1086 (Deaths)

Uttar Pradesh: 22,562 (Total cases), 7281 (Deaths)

West Bengal: 32,836 (Total cases), 7452 (Deaths)