Coronavirus latest updates: With 43,082 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 93-lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 93 lakh with 43,082 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,09,787, while the death toll climbed to 1,35,715 with 492 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.
Today is the 20th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent. There are 4,55,555 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 87,18,517, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.65 per cent.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 13,70,62,749 samples have been tested up to November 26 with 11,31,204 samples being tested on Thursday.
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the COVID-19 deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 130 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 12,615 (Total cases), 6970 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 926 (Total cases), 49 (Deaths)
Assam: 3285 (Total cases), 978 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5390 (Total cases), 1243 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 1169 (Total cases), 270 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 23,957 (Total cases), 2801 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 33 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 38,734 (Total cases), 8811 (Deaths)
Goa: 1316 (Total cases), 685 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 14,529 (Total cases), 3922 (Deaths)
Haryana: 20,778 (Total cases), 2316 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 7878 (Total cases), 599 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5275 (Total cases), 1668 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 2169 (Total cases), 961 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 25,335 (Total cases), 11,726 (Deaths)
Kerala: 64,615 (Total cases), 2148 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 961 (Total cases), 113 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 14,199 (Total cases), 3209 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 87,014 (Total cases), 46,813 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3245 (Total cases), 249 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 947 (Total cases), 110 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 431 (Total cases), 5 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 1402 (Total cases), 63 (Deaths)
Odisha: 6102 (Total cases), 1704 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 544 (Total cases), 609 (Deaths)
Punjab: 7479 (Total cases), 4710 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 27,302 (Total cases), 2237 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 268 (Total cases), 102 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 11,173 (Total cases), 11,669 (Deaths)
Telangana: 10,839 (Total cases), 1448 (Deaths)
Tripura: 741 (Total cases), 370 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 4682 (Total cases), 1196 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 25,422 (Total cases), 7674 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 24,670 (Total cases), 8224 (Deaths)
