Coronavirus latest updates: With 43,082 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 93-lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 93 lakh with 43,082 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,09,787, while the death toll climbed to 1,35,715 with 492 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Today is the 20th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.