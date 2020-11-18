Coronavirus latest updates: With 38,617 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 89-lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past the 89-lakh mark, with a single-day increase of 38,617 cases, according to the health ministry's data updated on Wednesday.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 83,35,110 while the number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the eight consecutive day. There are 4,46,805 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.01 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total recoveries have surged to 83,35,110 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,74,80,186 samples have been tested up to November 17 with 9,37,279 samples being tested on Tuesday.
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 150 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 16,985 (Total cases), 6890 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 1212 (Total cases), 48 (Deaths)
Assam: 3329 (Total cases), 966 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5156 (Total cases), 1194 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 1026 (Total cases), 252 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 18,561 (Total cases), 2623 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 21 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 42,004 (Total cases), 7812 (Deaths)
Goa: 1383 (Total cases), 667 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 12,458 (Total cases), 3815 (Deaths)
Haryana: 19,153 (Total cases), 2063 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 6772 (Total cases), 462 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5585 (Total cases), 1604 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 2669 (Total cases), 931 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 25,342 (Total cases), 11,557 (Deaths)
Kerala: 70,191 (Total cases), 1915 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 930 (Total cases), 94 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 9060 (Total cases), 3102 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 82,904 (Total cases), 46,102 (Deaths)
Manipur: 2918 (Total cases), 225 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 734 (Total cases), 102 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 504 (Total cases), 5 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 1138 (Total cases), 53 (Deaths)
Odisha: 8018 (Total cases), 1560 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 843 (Total cases), 608 (Deaths)
Punjab: 5821 (Total cases), 4510 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 19,033 (Total cases), 2089 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 312 (Total cases), 92 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 15,085 (Total cases), 11,513 (Deaths)
Telangana: 13,068 (Total cases), 1415 (Deaths)
Tripura: 998 (Total cases), 364 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 4165 (Total cases), 1119 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 22,166 (Total cases), 7412 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 27,111 (Total cases), 7766 (Deaths)
