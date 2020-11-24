Coronavirus latest updates: With 37,975 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 91.77 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 37,975 new COVID-19 cases and 480 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 91.77 lakh on Tuesday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 91,77,841 with 37,975 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,34,218 with 480 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

This is the seventeenth consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the fourteenth consecutive day. There are 4,38,667 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 4.78 per cent of the total caseload, as per the data.

The total recoveries have surged to 86,04,955 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.76 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,99,545 COVID-19 samples were tested on Monday. With this, a total of 13,36,82,275 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.