Coronavirus latest updates: With 32,080 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.35 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 32,080 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,35,850, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.
With 402 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,360. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,15,581, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 3,78,909 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload.
Meanwhile, a total of 14,98,36,767 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 8th December. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 70 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 5429 (Total cases), 7042 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 692 (Total cases), 55 (Deaths)
Assam: 3575 (Total cases), 997 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5459 (Total cases), 1300 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 962 (Total cases), 296 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 19,516 (Total cases), 3025 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 19 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 22,310 (Total cases), 9763 (Deaths)
Goa: 1310 (Total cases), 701 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 14,272 (Total cases), 4110 (Deaths)
Haryana: 11,947 (Total cases), 2624 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 7577 (Total cases), 753 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 4995 (Total cases), 1761 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 1753 (Total cases), 988 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 25,034 (Total cases), 11,880 (Deaths)
Kerala: 59,873 (Total cases), 2472 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 791 (Total cases), 122 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 13,280 (Total cases), 3358 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 74,460 (Total cases), 47,827 (Deaths)
Manipur: 2919 (Total cases), 311 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 602 (Total cases), 122 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 199 (Total cases), 6 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 631 (Total cases), 67 (Deaths)
Odisha: 3159 (Total cases), 1784 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 388 (Total cases), 615 (Deaths)
Punjab: 7274 (Total cases), 4964 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 20,875 (Total cases), 2468 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 363 (Total cases), 117 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 10,588 (Total cases), 11,822 (Deaths)
Telangana: 7661 (Total cases), 1480 (Deaths)
Tripura: 403 (Total cases), 373 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 5399 (Total cases), 1307 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 21,374 (Total cases), 7967 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 23,750 (Total cases), 8820 (Deaths)
