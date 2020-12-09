Coronavirus latest updates: With 32,080 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.35 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 32,080 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,35,850, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

With 402 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,360. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,15,581, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 3,78,909 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,98,36,767 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 8th December. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).