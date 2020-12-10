Coronavirus latest updates: With 31,522 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.67 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 31,522 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have risen to 97,67,372, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
With 412 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,772. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,53,306. The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 3,72,293 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry said.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,07,59,726 samples had been tested up to December 9 with 9,22,959 samples being tested on Wednesday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 75 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 5259 (Total cases), 7045 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 709 (Total cases), 55 (Deaths)
Assam: 3542 (Total cases), 998 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5354 (Total cases), 1303 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 897 (Total cases), 297 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 19,778 (Total cases), 3038 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 21 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 20,546 (Total cases), 9813 (Deaths)
Goa: 1277 (Total cases), 703 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 14,027 (Total cases), 4123 (Deaths)
Haryana: 11,733 (Total cases), 2650 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 7475 (Total cases), 765 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5016 (Total cases), 1767 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 1739 (Total cases), 991 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 23,075 (Total cases), 11,900 (Deaths)
Kerala: 60,066 (Total cases), 2507 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 819 (Total cases), 122 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 13,221 (Total cases), 3366 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 74,315 (Total cases), 47,902 (Deaths)
Manipur: 2915 (Total cases), 318 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 534 (Total cases), 122 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 204 (Total cases), 6 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 592 (Total cases), 67 (Deaths)
Odisha: 3098 (Total cases), 1789 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 370 (Total cases), 615 (Deaths)
Punjab: 7325 (Total cases), 4980 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 19,792 (Total cases), 2485 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 368 (Total cases), 117 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 10,491 (Total cases), 11,836 (Deaths)
Telangana: 7497 (Total cases), 1482 (Deaths)
Tripura: 399 (Total cases), 373 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 5456 (Total cases), 1320 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 20,658 (Total cases), 7987 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 23,650 (Total cases), 8867 (Deaths)