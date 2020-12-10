Coronavirus latest updates: With 31,522 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.67 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 31,522 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have risen to 97,67,372, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With 412 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,772. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,53,306. The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 3,72,293 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,07,59,726 samples had been tested up to December 9 with 9,22,959 samples being tested on Wednesday.