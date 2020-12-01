Coronavirus latest updates: With 31,118 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rise to 94.62 lakh - Here is state-wise data

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 35,000, taking the infection tally to 94.62 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Tuesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,62,810 with 31,118 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,621 after 482 more fatalities were reported. Today is the 24th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,89,585, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate declined further to 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 21st consecutive day. There are 4,35,603 active cases in the country which comprise 4.60 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

According to the ICMR, 14,13,49,298 samples have been tested up to November 30 with 9,69,322 samples being tested on Monday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.