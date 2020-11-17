Coronavirus latest updates: With 29,164 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 88.74 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India's daily coronavirus cases tally continues to dip further as only 29,164 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

India reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the tenth continuous day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 88,74,291 with 29,164 infections being reported in a day, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities, the data showed. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. There are 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprise 5.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total number of recoveries has surged to 82,90,371, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

However, it is pertinent to mention that only 8,44,382 samples were tested on Monday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A total of 12,65,42,907 samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 16.