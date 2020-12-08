Coronavirus latest updates: With 26,567 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 97 lakh-mark - Here is state-wise data

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours was recorded below 27,000 after nearly five months on Tuesday, taking India's infection tally to over 97 lakh, according to the Union health ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91,78,946, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.59 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 3,83,866 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 3.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 14,88,14,055 samples have been tested up to December 7, with 10,26,399 samples being tested on Monday.