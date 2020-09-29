Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, records 70,589 new cases

On Tuesday, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 61-lakh mark with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

With a single-day spike of 70,589 COVID-19 cases, India's total tally has reached 61,45,292. Of these, 9,47,576 cases remain active. According to data given by the Union Health Ministry, 51,01,398 people have recovered so far. In the last 24 hours, the death toll has also risen by 776, pushing India's COVID-19 death toll to 96,318.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested across the country up to September 28 for COVID-19. Out of these, 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that close to 100 per cent increase in recoveries has been witnessed in India in the past month. The ministry also informed that over 82 per cent of the total patients have been recovered and discharged.