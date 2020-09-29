Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, records 70,589 new cases

On Tuesday, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 61-lakh mark with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
With a single-day spike of 70,589 COVID-19 cases, India's total tally has reached 61,45,292. Of these, 9,47,576 cases remain active. According to data given by the Union Health Ministry, 51,01,398 people have recovered so far. In the last 24 hours, the death toll has also risen by 776, pushing India's COVID-19 death toll to 96,318.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested across the country up to September 28 for COVID-19. Out of these, 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that close to 100 per cent increase in recoveries has been witnessed in India in the past month. The ministry also informed that over 82 per cent of the total patients have been recovered and discharged.
"India has witnessed close to 100 per cent increase in recoveries in the past month. More than 82 per cent of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active cases (lower than 10 lakhs) a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 15. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach a lakh mark, while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. The cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark, 11 days to go past 50 lakh and 12 days to cross 60 lakh.
India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US. Even though India rallies behind the US for the total number of coronavirus cases, it has overtaken the country to become number one in terms of global recoveries.
The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,000,820, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 33,273,720 and the fatalities rose to 1,000,825, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,147,751 and 205,062, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 61,45,292, while the country's death toll soared to 96,318.
