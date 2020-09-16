Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 50 lakh mark, records 90,123 new cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India crossed 50 lakh mark on Wednesday, after the country detected 90,123 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday 8 am showed single-day spike of 90,123 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 50,20,360, while the death toll climbed to 82,066 with 1,290 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in fatalities after the US and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

On July 17, India had logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh in 20 days on August 7. The country added another 10 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5. In 11 days, it added another 10 lakh cases, mounting to 50 lakh cases on Wednesday.