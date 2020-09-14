Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 48 lakh-mark, records 92,071 new cases

The coronavirus tally in India on Monday crossed the 48 lakh-mark with 92,071 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 48,46,428, while the death toll climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours. Of the 48,46,428 infections, 9,86,598 are active cases, while 37,80,108 patients have been discharged.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,72,39,428 samples have been tested up to September 13 with 9,78,500 samples being tested on Sunday.