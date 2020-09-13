Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 47-lakh mark, records 94,372 new cases

India's coronavirus tally surged past the 47-lakh mark on Sunday with 94,372 new COVID-19 cases and 1,114 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
With this latest spike, the count stands at 47,54,357 of which, there are a total of 9,73,175 active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated from the disease, the Union health ministry said. The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 78,586 after 1,114 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,62,60,928 samples have been tested up to September 12 with 10,71,702 samples being tested on Saturday.
Maharashtra which is the most affected by the pandemic reported 22,084 new cases, 13,489 discharged cases and 391 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,37,765 including 7,28,512 recoveries and 2,79,768 active cases, according to Public Health Department, Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 recovered patients have seen a "steep exponential rise" from 50,000 patients in May to over 36 lakh patients in September which is "nearly" 3.8 times the active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
"India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases)," Union Health Ministry tweeted.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)