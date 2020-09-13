Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 47-lakh mark, records 94,372 new cases

India's coronavirus tally surged past the 47-lakh mark on Sunday with 94,372 new COVID-19 cases and 1,114 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

With this latest spike, the count stands at 47,54,357 of which, there are a total of 9,73,175 active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated from the disease, the Union health ministry said. The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 78,586 after 1,114 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.