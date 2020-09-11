Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 45-lakh mark, reports 96,551 new cases

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country by the infection. The State has so far reported 2,53,100 active cases, 6,86,462 cured and discharged patients and 27,787 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh with 97,271 active cases is also severely affected by COVID-19. So far, 4,25,607 patients have been cured in the state while 4,634 deaths have been reported due to the disease. The national capital, Delhi, has recorded 23,773 active cases, 1,72,763 cured patients, and 4,638 deaths due to the infection.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested up to September 10 with 11,63,542 samples being tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 28 million, Johns Hopkins University says. As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,054,396 and the fatalities rose to 908,017, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,395,904 and 191,753 respectively, according to the CSSE. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 45,62,415, while the country's death toll stood at 76,271.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,238,446), and is followed by Russia (1,042,836), Peru (702,776), Colombia (686,851), Mexico (652,364), South Africa (644,438), Spain (554,143), Argentina (524,198), Chile (428,669), Iran (395,488), France (392,243), the UK (360,534).