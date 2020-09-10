Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 44-lakh mark, reports 95,735 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed the 44-lakh mark with a spike of 95,735 new cases and 1,172 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The total case tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/discharged/migrated and 75,062 deaths.

The spike of 95,735 cases comes a day after India witnessed a decline of fresh cases on Wednesday with 89,706 cases. India now is the second worst hit country after the US, with 44.6 million COVID-19 cases since the first was reported on January 30.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,29,34,433 samples have been tested up to September 9 with 11, 29,756 samples being tested on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.