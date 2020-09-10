Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 44-lakh mark, reports 95,735 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed the 44-lakh mark with a spike of 95,735 new cases and 1,172 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.
The total case tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/discharged/migrated and 75,062 deaths.
The spike of 95,735 cases comes a day after India witnessed a decline of fresh cases on Wednesday with 89,706 cases. India now is the second worst hit country after the US, with 44.6 million COVID-19 cases since the first was reported on January 30.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,29,34,433 samples have been tested up to September 9 with 11, 29,756 samples being tested on Tuesday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 27.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 901,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 27,719,952 and the fatalities rose to 901,050, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,359,313 and 190,796 respectively, according to the CSSE. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 44,65,864, while the country's death toll stood at 75,062.
In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,162,073), and is followed by Russia (1,037,526), Peru (696,190), Colombia (679,513), Mexico (647,321), South Africa (642,431), Spain (543,379).
