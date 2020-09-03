Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 38-lakh mark, reports 83,883 new cases

India recorded a single-day spike of 83,883 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally past 38-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Thursday.

With 1,043 new deaths reported in the country, the cumulative toll reached 67,376 deaths. The total coronavirus cases climbed to 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured/discharged/migrated.

A total of 11,72,179 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the country to 4,55,09,380, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.