Coronavirus latest updates: India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 37 lakh mark, records 78,357 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,43,37,201 samples have been tested up to September 1 with 10,12,367 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 25.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 855,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,660,482 and the fatalities rose to 855,444, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,073,174 and 184,644 respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 3,950,931 infections and 122,596 deaths. In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,691,166), and is followed by Russia (997,072), Peru (652,037), South Africa (628,259), Colombia (615,094), Mexico (606,036), Spain (470,973), Argentina (428,239).