Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 35 lakh-mark, records 78,761 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 35 lakh-mark as the country registered a single-day spike of 78,761 new cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

The cumulative toll due to the virus reached 63,498 with 948 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 35,42,734 including 7,65,302 active cases and 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.

The total number of samples tested up to 29th August is 4,14,61,636 including 10,55,027 samples tested yesterday, stated the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).