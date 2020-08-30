Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 35 lakh-mark, records 78,761 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 35 lakh-mark as the country registered a single-day spike of 78,761 new cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.
The cumulative toll due to the virus reached 63,498 with 948 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 35,42,734 including 7,65,302 active cases and 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.
The total number of samples tested up to 29th August is 4,14,61,636 including 10,55,027 samples tested yesterday, stated the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Maharashtra remains the worst affected state. Maharashtra on Saturday reported a single-day highest spike of 16,867 coronavirus cases which pushed its case tally to 7,64,281. With 328 new fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,103. There are 1,85,131 active cases. 11,541 patients were discharged during the day, taking total recoveries to 5,54,711.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.9 million, while the deaths have increased to over 840,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,891,294 and the fatalities rose to 840,892, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,948,426 and 182,535 respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 3,846,153 infections and 120,262 deaths. In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,463,972), and is followed by Russia (982,573), Peru (629,961), South Africa (622,551), Mexico (591,712).