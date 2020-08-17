Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 26-lakh mark, records 57,982 new cases

A spike of 57,982 new cases took India's COVID-19 tally past 26 lakh on Monday, while the number of fatalities neared 51,000 with 941 deaths, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The country's coronavirus count touched 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged and 50,921 deaths on Monday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,31,697 samples were tested on August 16 and over 3 crore samples have been tested so far. 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested up to August 16.

Focussing on aggressive testing, India has surpassed three crore COVID-19 tests with the aim to keep both positivity rate and fatality rate low, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Monday. "Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the positivity rate low but also the fatality rate low," Union Health Ministry tweeted.