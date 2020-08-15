Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 25 lakh mark, records 65,002 new COVID-19 cases

With 65,002 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has breached 25 lakh mark on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 25,26,193, of which there are 6,68,220 active cases and 18,08,937 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, 996 patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 49,036 in the country.