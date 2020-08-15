Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 25 lakh mark, records 65,002 new COVID-19 cases

With 65,002 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has breached 25 lakh mark on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The total coronavirus cases stand at 25,26,193, of which there are 6,68,220 active cases and 18,08,937 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, 996 patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 49,036 in the country.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 21 million mark, while the deaths were nearing 763,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,066,992 and the fatalities rose to 762,997, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,309,138 and 168,396, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 3,226,443 infections and 105,490 deaths. In terms of cases, India ranks third (25,26,193), and is followed by Russia (910,778), South Africa (579,140), Mexico (511,369), Peru (507,996), Colombia (433,805), Chile (382,111), Spain (342,813).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)