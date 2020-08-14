Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 24-lakh mark, records 64,553 new cases

With single-day spike of 64,553 new cases, India's COVID-19 count crossed 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 24,61,191, of which there are 6,61,595 active cases and 17,51,556 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, 1007 patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 48,040 in the country.

With 8,48,728 samples on August 13, the highest in a single day, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 2,76,94,416 samples so far.