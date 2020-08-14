Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 24-lakh mark, records 64,553 new cases

With single-day spike of 64,553 new cases, India's COVID-19 count crossed 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.
The total coronavirus cases stand at 24,61,191, of which there are 6,61,595 active cases and 17,51,556 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, 1007 patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 48,040 in the country.
With 8,48,728 samples on August 13, the highest in a single day, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 2,76,94,416 samples so far.
As per the Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 1,49,798 active cases, and 19,603 fatalities. With a spike of 11,813 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally stands at 5,60,126.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 20.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 752,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 20,764,220 and the fatalities rose to 752,893, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,248,172 and 167,092, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 3,164,785 infections and 104,201 deaths. In terms of cases, India ranks third (24,61,191), and is followed by Russia (905,762), South Africa (572,865), Mexico (505,751).
