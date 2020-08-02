Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 17 lakh-mark, reports 54,736 new cases

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths. A total of 4,31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Saturday, as per the state health department.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 60,580 active cases and 4,034 deaths. In Delhi, the total cases rose to 1,36,716, including 1,22,131 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 3,989 deaths. There are 10,596 active cases in the national capital.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 1 is 1,98,21,831 including 4,63,172 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 17.5 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 683,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 17,791,377 and the fatalities rose to 683,988, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,620,182 and 154,360, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,707,877 infections and 93,563 deaths.