Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 30 lakh mark, reports 69,239 new cases

With a single day spike of 69,239 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 30 lakh mark on Sunday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this latest spike, India's coronavirus cases stand at 30,44,941. The total cases are inclusive of 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. 912 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the death toll 56,706.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 23 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 803,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.