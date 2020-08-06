Coronavirus latest updates: India reports 56,282 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 19,64,537

India reported single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally to 19,64,537, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the Union Health Ministry, this includes 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337 cured, discharged and migrated cases. With 904 new deaths being reported from the country, the toll due to the infection stands at 40,699.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,21,49,351 samples have been tested up to August 5 with 6,64,949 samples being tested on Wednesday.