Coronavirus latest updates: India reports 30,548 new COVID-19 cases, 435 deaths - Here is state-wise data

India on Monday recorded the lowest daily cases in four months with 30,548 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's data.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 88,45,127 with 30,548 of those reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,30,070 with 435 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry's data.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the sixth consecutive day. There are 4,65,478 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which accounts for 5.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total number of recoveries has surged to 82,49,579, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.27 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,56,98,525 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to November 15 with 8,61,706 of those tested on Sunday.