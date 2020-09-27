Coronavirus latest updates: India records 88,600 new cases, tally rises to 59,92,533

India recorded 88,600 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, which took the nationwide tally closer to 60 lakh mark on Sunday.

With a spike of 88,600 new cases and 1,124 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 59,92,533 on Sunday, which includes 9,56,402 active cases, and 49,41,628 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 94,503.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,12,57,836 samples have been tested across the country up to September 26 for COVID-19. Out of these, 9,87,861 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that over 5 lakh personal protective equipment per day are being produced by the 110 PPE manufacturers in the country.