Coronavirus latest updates: India records 47,638 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 84 lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 84 lakh, while the number of recoveries surged to 77.65 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to over 92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Friday.

With 47,638 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,11,724. While, the country's toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,24,985 after 670 new deaths. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,20,773 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 77,65,966. There are 5,20,773 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 6.19 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,54,29,095 samples have been tested for coronavirus to November 5, of these, 12,20,711 samples were tested yesterday.

Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 168 (Total cases), 60 (Deaths)

Andhra Pradesh: 21,878 (Total cases), 6757 (Deaths)

Arunachal Pradesh: 1621 (Total cases), 43 (Deaths)

Assam: 7662 (Total cases), 934 (Deaths)

Bihar: 6356 (Total cases), 1121 (Deaths)

Chandigarh: 703 (Total cases), 229 (Deaths)

Chhattisgarh: 23,113 (Total cases), 2360 (Deaths)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 36 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)

Delhi: 38,729 (Total cases), 6769 (Deaths)

Goa: 2065 (Total cases), 630 (Deaths)

Gujarat: 12,304 (Total cases), 3744 (Deaths)

Haryana: 14,644 (Total cases), 1859 (Deaths)

Himachal Pradesh: 3668 (Total cases), 361 (Deaths)

Jammu and Kashmir: 5802 (Total cases), 1517 (Deaths)

Jharkhand: 4685 (Total cases), 894 (Deaths)

Karnataka: 33,114 (Total cases), 11,312 (Deaths)

Kerala: 84,203 (Total cases), 1613 (Deaths)

Ladakh: 752 (Total cases), 79 (Deaths)

Madhya Pradesh: 7766 (Total cases), 2992 (Deaths)

Maharashtra: 1,07,358 (Total cases), 44,804 (Deaths)

Manipur: 3786 (Total cases), 189 (Deaths)

Meghalaya: 989 (Total cases), 91 (Deaths)

Mizoram: 515 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)

Nagaland: 1058 (Total cases), 45 (Deaths)

Odisha: 12,363 (Total cases), 1378 (Deaths)

Puducherry: 1830 (Total cases), 597 (Deaths)

Punjab: 4621 (Total cases), 4281 (Deaths)

Rajasthan: 16,301 (Total cases), 1955 (Deaths)

Sikkim: 240 (Total cases), 75 (Deaths)

Tamil Nadu: 19,061 (Total cases), 11,272 (Deaths)

Telangana: 19,272 (Total cases), 1366 (Deaths)

Tripura: 1327 (Total cases), 354 (Deaths)

Uttarakhand: 3818 (Total cases), 1047 (Deaths)

Uttar Pradesh: 23,150 (Total cases), 7131 (Deaths)

West Bengal: 35,953 (Total cases), 7122 (Deaths)