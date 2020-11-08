Coronavirus latest updates: India records 45,674 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 85 lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

With 45,674 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases crossed 85-lakh mark on Sunday, according to health ministry’s data.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 85,07,754 with 45,674 infections being reported in a day. The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 78,68,968 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day. There are 5,12,665 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of COVID-19 has touched 1.48 per cent and the country continues to report one of the lowest mortality rates, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.