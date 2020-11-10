Coronavirus latest updates: India records 38,074 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 85.91 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 38,074 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 85,91,731, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

The country reported 448 deaths, taking the total toll to 1,27,059. The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the twelth consecutive day. There are 5,05,265 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

With 42,033 new recoveries, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries are 79,59,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent.