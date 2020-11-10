Coronavirus latest updates: India records 38,074 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 85.91 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 38,074 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 85,91,731, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.
The country reported 448 deaths, taking the total toll to 1,27,059. The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the twelth consecutive day. There are 5,05,265 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
With 42,033 new recoveries, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries are 79,59,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,96,15,857 samples have been tested up to November 9 with 10,43,665 samples being tested on Monday.
India's COVID-19 active cases have fallen below 6 per cent of the total cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
In a tweet, the Health Ministry said, "Demonstrating a landmark achievement, India's Active Cases have fallen below 6% of the Total Cases. The Recovered Cases have leaped past 92% of the cumulative cases." In another tweet, it said, "Calibrated and effective strategy of the Centre focused on high levels of testing for early identification combined with timely tracing, isolation and hospitalisation for the severe cases have resulted in a manageable number of active cases and continuously rising number of recoveries."
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 164 (Total cases), 60 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 21,235 (Total cases), 6802 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 1472 (Total cases), 46 (Deaths)
Assam: 6328 (Total cases), 947 (Deaths)
Bihar: 6503 (Total cases), 1151 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 902 (Total cases), 237 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 21,221 (Total cases), 2464 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 23 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 39,795 (Total cases), 7060 (Deaths)
Goa: 1884 (Total cases), 647 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 12,291 (Total cases), 3765 (Deaths)
Haryana: 16,717 (Total cases), 1919 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 5192 (Total cases), 384 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5565 (Total cases), 1542 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 4251 (Total cases), 905 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 32,955 (Total cases), 11,410 (Deaths)
Kerala: 79,528 (Total cases), 1714 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 846 (Total cases), 85 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 8050 (Total cases), 3034 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 1,00,488 (Total cases), 45,325 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3101 (Total cases), 198 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 1024 (Total cases), 94 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 498 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 944 (Total cases), 46 (Deaths)
Odisha: 11,663 (Total cases), 1441 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 1086 (Total cases), 602 (Deaths)
Punjab: 4934 (Total cases), 4338 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 16,542 (Total cases), 1998 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 268 (Total cases), 79 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 18,825 (Total cases), 11,362 (Deaths)
Telangana: 18,581 (Total cases), 1385 (Deaths)
Tripura: 1254 (Total cases), 359 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 4149 (Total cases), 1075 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 22,965 (Total cases), 7231 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 34,021 (Total cases), 7350 (Deaths)
