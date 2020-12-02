Coronavirus latest updates: India records 36,604 new cases, tally nears 95 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 36,604 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 caseload inched closer to the 95-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,99,414 with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities, according to the Health Ministry. Today is the 25th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 22nd consecutive day. There are 4,28,644 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.51 percent of the total caseload.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate declined further to 1.45 percent.

According to the ICMR, 14,24,45,949 samples have been tested up to December 1 with 10,96,651 samples being tested on Tuesday.