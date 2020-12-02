Coronavirus latest updates: India records 36,604 new cases, tally nears 95 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 36,604 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 caseload inched closer to the 95-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,99,414 with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities, according to the Health Ministry. Today is the 25th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.
The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 22nd consecutive day. There are 4,28,644 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.51 percent of the total caseload.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate declined further to 1.45 percent.
According to the ICMR, 14,24,45,949 samples have been tested up to December 1 with 10,96,651 samples being tested on Tuesday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 91 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 7427 (Total cases), 6996 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 786 (Total cases), 54 (Deaths)
Assam: 3486 (Total cases), 981 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5568 (Total cases), 1268 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 1086 (Total cases), 278 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 19,333 (Total cases), 2892 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 15 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 31,769 (Total cases), 9260 (Deaths)
Goa: 1366 (Total cases), 690 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 14,885 (Total cases), 4004 (Deaths)
Haryana: 17,744 (Total cases), 2456 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 8218 (Total cases), 666 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 4908 (Total cases), 1702 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 1965 (Total cases), 969 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 23,728 (Total cases), 11,792 (Deaths)
Kerala: 61,223 (Total cases), 2270 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 793 (Total cases), 119 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 14,435 (Total cases), 3270 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 90,168 (Total cases), 47,246 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3236 (Total cases), 289 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 669 (Total cases), 112 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 291 (Total cases), 6 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 843 (Total cases), 64 (Deaths)
Odisha: 4625 (Total cases), 1744 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 439 (Total cases), 611 (Deaths)
Punjab: 7634 (Total cases), 4821 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 27,974 (Total cases), 2331 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 284 (Total cases), 110 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 10,980 (Total cases), 11,722 (Deaths)
Telangana: 9266 (Total cases), 1462 (Deaths)
Tripura: 571 (Total cases), 372 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 4947 (Total cases), 1238 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 23,670 (Total cases), 7788 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 24,221 (Total cases), 8476 (Deaths)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)