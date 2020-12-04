Coronavirus latest updates: India records 36,595 new cases, tally rises to 95.71 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95.71 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 90 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.20 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,71,559 with 36,595 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new fatalities.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 90,16,289 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.20 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. There are 4,16,082 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, 14,47,27,749 samples have been tested up to December 3 with 11,70,102 samples being tested on Thursday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 71 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 6742 (Total cases), 7014 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 769 (Total cases), 54 (Deaths)
Assam: 3505 (Total cases), 985 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5890 (Total cases), 1281 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 981 (Total cases), 284 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 19,300 (Total cases), 2941 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 14 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 29,120 (Total cases), 9424 (Deaths)
Goa: 1418 (Total cases), 696 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 14,913 (Total cases), 4031 (Deaths)
Haryana: 15,516 (Total cases), 2520 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 8088 (Total cases), 695 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5104 (Total cases), 1718 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 1926 (Total cases), 977 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 24,708 (Total cases), 11,821 (Deaths)
Kerala: 61,342 (Total cases), 2329 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 859 (Total cases), 119 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 13,887 (Total cases), 3300 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 86,612 (Total cases), 47,472 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3070 (Total cases), 294 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 648 (Total cases), 116 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 235 (Total cases), 6 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 699 (Total cases), 64 (Deaths)
Odisha: 4239 (Total cases), 1755 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 444 (Total cases), 613 (Deaths)
Punjab: 7724 (Total cases), 4862 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 25,544 (Total cases), 2370 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 320 (Total cases), 111 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 10,988 (Total cases), 11,747 (Deaths)
Telangana: 8826 (Total cases), 1467 (Deaths)
Tripura: 517 (Total cases), 372 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 4967 (Total cases), 1263 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 22,990 (Total cases), 7848 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 24,106 (Total cases), 8576 (Deaths)
