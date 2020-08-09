Coronavirus latest updates: India crosses 21-lakh mark, records 64,399 new COVID-19 cases

With the new cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state. A total of 12,822 new COVID-19 cases and 275 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday. "The total number of cases in the state is now at 5,03,084, including 1,47,048 active cases and 17,367 deaths," the State Health Department said.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,304 COVID-19 cases, 1,454 recoveries and 58 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. The total number of cases in the city is now at 1,22,331 including 95,354 recoveries, 19,932 active cases and 6,748 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

A total of 8 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today. The total number of cases in the area now stands at 2,612 including 83 active cases, BMC added.

(Inputs from Agencies)