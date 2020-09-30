Coronavirus latest update: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 62-lakh mark, records 80,472 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 62-lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases and 51,87,826 cured and discharged or migrated patients. With 1,179 deaths the toll due to the disease stands at 97,497 in the country.

Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested across the country up to September 29 for COVID-19. Out of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 15. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach a lakh mark, while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. The cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark, 11 days to go past 50 lakh and 12 days to cross 60 lakh.