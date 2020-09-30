Coronavirus latest update: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 62-lakh mark, records 80,472 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 62-lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases and 51,87,826 cured and discharged or migrated patients. With 1,179 deaths the toll due to the disease stands at 97,497 in the country.
Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested across the country up to September 29 for COVID-19. Out of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 15. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach a lakh mark, while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. The cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark, 11 days to go past 50 lakh and 12 days to cross 60 lakh.
India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 51 lakh, which is highest in the world, and the last 10 lakh recoveries came about in 11 days, Health Ministry said on Tuesday. "The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country has crossed 51 lakh. It is the highest in the world. India took 57 days for one lakh recoveries to become 10 lakh.
However, if we look at the last 10 lakh recoveries i.e. from 40 lakh to 50 lakh recoveries, it took us only 11 days. It is a significant fact. It is the big picture," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the country.
"Active cases in the country constitute only 15 per cent of the total cases in India. The recovered cases are 83 per cent of total cases. The percentage of active cases has shown a continuous and sustained decline from September 15 till date," he said.
