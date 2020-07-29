Coronavirus latest update: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 15 lakh-mark, death toll rises to 34,193

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India on Wednesday rose to 15,31,669, according to the Union Health Ministry.

According to Union Health Ministry's data, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 34,193 after 768 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Out of the total cases, there are 4,5,09,447 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,88,030.

A total of 1,77,43,740 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Tuesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research. "The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 28 is 1,77,43,740 including 4,08,855 samples tested yesterday," said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.