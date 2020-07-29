Coronavirus latest update: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 15 lakh-mark, death toll rises to 34,193

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India on Wednesday rose to 15,31,669, according to the Union Health Ministry.
According to Union Health Ministry's data, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 34,193 after 768 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Out of the total cases, there are 4,5,09,447 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,88,030.
A total of 1,77,43,740 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Tuesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research. "The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 28 is 1,77,43,740 including 4,08,855 samples tested yesterday," said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 659,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,667,130, while the fatalities rose to 659,045, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,349,324 and 149,235, respectively, according to the CSSE.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)