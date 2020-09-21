Coronavirus latest update: India reports 86,961 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 54,87,581

India on Monday recorded a spike of 86,961 new coronavirus cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 54,87,581 including 10,03,299 active cases, 43,96,399 cured/discharged/migrated and 87,882, as per the Ministry. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 20 are 6,43,92,594. The number of samples tested on September 20 is 7,31,534.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16. India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in fatalities after the US and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health has said that India occupied the top position in the world in terms of total COVID-19 recoveries as the country constitutes 19 per cent of total global recoveries.

"India occupies the top position in the world in terms of total recoveries. More than 43 lakhs have recovered. India's recoveries constitute 19% of total global recoveries," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet quoting the statistics given by Worldometers.