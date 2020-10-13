Coronavirus latest update: India reports 55,342 new COVID-19 cases; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

India on Tuesday recorded a spike of 55,342 new COVID-19 cases and 706 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

The country's COVID-19 caseload stands at 71,75,881. The death toll climbed to 1,09,856 with the virus claiming 706 lives in a day, the Union health ministry said. Reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 8,38,729. As many as 62,27,296 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 8,89,45,107 samples had been tested up to October 12. Of these, 10,73,014 samples were tested on Monday.

India is the second worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to the JHU data.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,803,884 and 214,063, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 71,75,881, while the country's death toll soared to 1,09,856.