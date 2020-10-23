Coronavirus latest update: India reports 54,366 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 77.61 lakh

The number of coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fifth consecutive day on Friday as India's caseload went rose to 77.61 lakh, while recoveries have crossed 69 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 caseload mounted to 77,61,312 with 54,366 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,17,306 with 690 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 69,48,497 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.53 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the seventh consecutive day. According to Union Health Ministry data, there are 6,95,509 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 8.96 per cent of the total caseload.

With 1,50,510 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,31,856 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,831 have died so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,01,13,085 samples have been tested up to October 22, of which 14,42,722 were tested on Thursday.